Taylor Swift Shares An Emotion-filled Thank You After Stellar AMA Performance

Taylor Swift got her fans overwhelmed when she gave a heart-warming performance in the American Music Awards this year. The singer finally performed to most of her foot-tapping numbers at the award function. She was also accompanied by the singers Halsey and Camila Cabello at the AMA’s. On Sunday, Swift shared an adorable post extending gratitude towards her fans for the performance at AMAs 2019.

Taylor's adorable note for fans

Taylor Swift, post her performance on November 25, 2019, shared a picture of her on social media. In the picture, she is seen posing in the middle of her performance. The singer has a fierce look as she donned a golden leotard with tassel detailing for her performance. In the caption, Taylor thanked her fans for the performance by writing an adorable note. She wrote that she was on the stage performing because of her fans. Taylor showed how grateful she was by writing to her fans that she will realise every minute of her life that she has reached wherever she is today because of her fans.

About Taylor’s performance

Before the much-awaited performance of Taylor Swift at the AMAs, she was given the award for Artist of the Decade by legendary singer Carole King. She then delivered her speech and then Taylor went on to set fire on stage with her performance.

Taylor Swift started her performance by performing her feminist anthem The Man from her album Lover. She performed alongside a bunch of kids and then quickly transitioned into a medley of her old songs. After performing her hit The Man, she moved onto performing Love Story and an edgy futuristic rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble. The moment she transitioned from The Man to Love Story, Taylor Swift swiftly revealed a gold sparkling leotard underneath her shirt and was ready to perform a hit medley. She then went on to perform her career-defining hit Blank Space along with a bunch of male dancers to suit the sarcastic theme of the song. Taylor Swift won three awards at the American Music Awards this year. She won the Artist of the Decade Award apart from the best pop-rock album and Artist of the Year Award.

