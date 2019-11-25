AMAs 2019: From Taylor Swift To Shawn Mendes, The Best Dressed Celebs At The AMAs

The music industry's eminent names showed up to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2019 American Music Awards and the looks were to die for. From neon to shimmery ensembles, the celebrities didn’t hold back with their red carpet style at the AMAs which was held on November 24, 2019. Apart from all the performances that took place on stage, the red carpet of the event was one sight to behold with custom made dazzling gowns and statement suits. Thus, here is the list of the best-dressed celebrities at the American Music Awards 2019.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Was Seen Fangirling Over Selena Gomez's AMA Performance | Here Are The Deets

1) Taylor Swift

Tay Tay shined in a custom-made shimmery dark green, high-slitted dress by Julien Macdonald on the red carpet of AMAs. She paired the outfit with black over-the-knee boots and minimal black accessories. In terms of her makeup, Taylor did not go overboard this time too and decided to play safe with minimalistic makeup and nude lips which has been her statement style since quite some time now.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Has A Relatable Reaction To Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello 'kiss' At AMAs

2) Billy Porter

The fashion icon of contemporary times, Billy Porter did not disappoint the fashion police as he made heads turn with his all-white Thom Browne ensemble styled by Sam Ratelle with hints of red and blue. The Pose actor paired his extravagant outfit with a statement Stephen Jones hat.

3) Shawn Mendes

The 'It' couple of Hollywood Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelo made the audience go "awww" not only with their on-stage chemistry but also with their PDA while they were sitting in the audience. Shawn showed up at the red carpet in a custom tailored fit aubergine wool suit by Paul Smith and paired it with black leather boots by Yves Saint Lauren and silver neckpieces with an emerald by David Yurman.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Calls Camila Cabello 'wonderful Human Being' Post AMAs Performance

4) Selena Gomez

The pop sensation Selena Gomez opted for a neon wrapped mini dress with ruffled details by Versace. She paired her look with matching pumps and stacked Roberto Coin diamond necklaces. In terms of her hairdo, Gomez went for a 90s style sleek bob hairdo.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back

5) Lizzo

Lizzo shut it down in a creamsicle orange tiered one-shoulder number by Valentino. The best part about the ensemble was the tiniest purse that she carried which was indeed a rare sight and the audience loved it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.