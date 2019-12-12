Instead Of Going To The Gym, This Is What Gigi Hadid Prefers To Keep Herself Fit

Gigi Hadid is seen travelling around the globe for several fo her runway shows. She is expected to keep her body in check as it is a requirement in her successful career. When asked about her fitness regimen by a popular travel magazine, she mentioned how she hates running in the gym. The catwalk star says she loves the outdoor and cannot run inside four walls, like in a gym. She compared running in a gym to death, which stunned her fans.

Off late, Gigi Hadid has been constantly posting about her work, that is unrelated to her modelling career. She last posted a video about her visit to Senegal in association with UNICEF. She is working on increasing community hygiene and health in the area. When asked about how she keeps tabs on her fitness while travelling, she said in the interview that she goes on cycling expeditions. She believes in exploring the surrounding rather than going inside four walls of any unfamiliar gym and working out. She also mentioned how she swims instead of running, she also indulges in open sea swimming if the stay is by sea-side.

Gigi Hadid in Senegal:

Gigi Hadid is working on assignments from UNICEF for better education, health facilities and employment in Senegal. She believes that people can come together and help people in dire requirements. She also shared on her IG about helping people suffering from abuse or sexual abuse. Gigi mentioned about how a Rapid Protection team should be put in place for such situations. She also mentioned about education which can help areas in distress.

