Grammy 2020: BTS To Taylor Swift; Biggest Snubs According To Fans

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on the morning of November 20, 2019. The nomination of three of the artists in most categories, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, in most of the categories, surprised everyone. All three are nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist, for the year 2019. The award function will be aired on January 26, 2020, on CBS.

Whereas, Grammy veterans like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga were nominated for a few out of 84 categories, reportedly. Netizens and fans of the other artists like BTS, Halsey and Taylor Swift among others are not happy with the nominations. See how they reacted:

“Without me” by Halsey doesnt deserve the snub and that’s that.#GRAMMYs2020 pic.twitter.com/6LVJ4Ca5k2 — Vatsayy (@haveyoumetmouni) November 20, 2019

Lets discuss SCAMmys snubbing Taylor Swift yet again #GRAMMYs2020 pic.twitter.com/R06Fdxiuq6 — stathiiis (@LeighAnnesFreak) November 20, 2019

How are we all feeling about these #GRAMMYs2020 ? I’m not so sure.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MxLc6FnNeF — Invidamusic (@invidamusic) November 21, 2019

okay, i guess my baby boys can take their suits back. their expensive suits dont deserve to be in a museum who being so unfair to other country's artist who speaks different languages. #BTS #ThisIsBTS #GRAMMYs2020 #ARMYs pic.twitter.com/nMv7IHtsU5 — hyun ellisya (@hyunellisya_) November 21, 2019

.@BTS_twt did not get any nomination for #GRAMMYs2020.



Let’s not use our energy on what could have been. Let’s use our energy for streaming, voting, requests BTS on radio, make BTS climb higher.



Let’s work hard for 2021 💜💪 pic.twitter.com/BcTA8uLBw9 — BTS Europe ARMY | Slow (@BTSEuropeARMY) November 20, 2019

Not only fans but American singer Hasley also came up to support BTS. She collaborated with the K-Pop band on Boy With Luv earlier this year. Ignoring all the negativity, this is how she expressed her views on Grammy 2020 nominations:

deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come. — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

