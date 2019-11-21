The Debate
Grammy 2020: BTS To Taylor Swift; Biggest Snubs According To Fans

Music

Grammy 2020: The annual ceremony in the music industry is around the corner and has already published the nominations. But, netizens and fans are not happy.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
grammy 2020

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on the morning of November 20, 2019. The nomination of three of the artists in most categories, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, in most of the categories, surprised everyone. All three are nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist,  for the year 2019. The award function will be aired on January 26, 2020, on CBS.

Whereas, Grammy veterans like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga were nominated for a few out of 84 categories, reportedly. Netizens and fans of the other artists like BTS, Halsey and Taylor Swift among others are not happy with the nominations. See how they reacted:

READ | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

READ | Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

READ | Grammy Awards 2020: Here Are All The Nominees For The General Field

Not only fans but American singer Hasley also came up to support BTS. She collaborated with the K-Pop band on Boy With Luv earlier this year. Ignoring all the negativity, this is how she expressed her views on Grammy 2020 nominations:

READ | Creator Of Lizzo’s Signature Slogan Could Get A Grammy Nod

 

 

