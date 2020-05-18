Taylor Swift Looks Glamorous And Summer Ready In Latest Pics

Taylor Swift is considered amongst the most celebrated international artists the world has ever witnessed. It seems that Hollywood's singing sensation, Taylor Swift is ready for the summers as she recently showed off a fun, flirty, and whimsical ensemble on social media. Showing off her summer fashion in style, the Love Story singer shared a series of pictures on her social media that will just leave his fans spellbound.

Taylor on May 17, took to her Instagram page to share a few sweet snaps of herself, while also explaining details of her upcoming ABC special, City of Lover. "Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on @abcnetwork," the 30-year-old star captioned her social media posts. "Then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus... It was the best album release party I could've wished for. love you guys."

In the adorable pictures, the Lover songstress can be seen donning a button-down shirt and equally colourful makeup that is sure to leave her fans awestruck. Adding more charm to her glamorous look was the retro-looking white sunglasses that tied her look together. Keeping her makeup to just minimal, Taylor was just as dazzling.

Enhancing her lips, she donned a rose-red lipstick and soft pink eyeshadow that made it a monochromatic beauty look. The pictures also unveiled her hair transformation which added to her beauty. The pop diva, left fans and friends in awe with her gorgeous look as she highlighted her hair pink and blue. Her pastel-like outfit and beauty look are reminiscent of her Lover album. Lover arrived in 2019. The reputation follow-up preceded a batch of live performances (including one at the 2019 AMAs) before her 2020 shows were postponed.

As per reports by a local media outlet, Taylor's show will feature never-before-seen performances from her concert, which was filmed last September. It also marks her only concert performance for her album this year, as her tour was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, fans who couldn't make up to her Paris show, will not get an opportunity to witness the fun from the comfort of their homes.

