Taylor Swift's Love For Her Lucky Number 13: All You Need To Know About It!

Taylor Swift is considered amongst the most celebrated International artists the world has ever witnessed. The You Belong With Me singer came and she conquered like nobody else has ever done. Winner of numerous prestigious accolades like Grammys, AMA's amid others, Taylor simply mesmerized the audiences with her soulful voice.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Apart from her music Taylor Swift is known for her flawless looks, alluring taste in fashion, and her charming personality. But do you know the Fearless singer has a special connection with no 13? Yes number 13, which is generally considered as an unlucky digit for many, is actually Taylor Swift's lucky number. Let's take about her relationship with number 13 in a detailed manner, and understand why it is so important for the popstar.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift's special connection with number 13

First and foremost, Swift is a Sagittarian by zodiac, she was born December 13, 1989. So how can her birth date be unlucky for her? Another exciting fact is that TS's Grammy Award-winning albums Fearless and 1989, both these record-breaking albums have 13 songs each. Not just this but Taylor's Swift's debut album went on to become platinum for a tenure of 13 weeks.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Well, there is certainly some special connection there. Another astonishing fact is that as per the superstar singer, whenever Taylor sits in the 13th seat of the 13th/M row, of any award-ceremony, she wins the award. Also, her first top song on the Billboards charts, Our Song, apparently has 13 seconds intro. In fact, earlier Taylor Swift used to write 13 on her hand, just before making an appearance on-stage for her concerts.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

If this was not enough, many other facts related to Taylor Swift's life makes us believe why number 13 is so significant to her. Like in the year 2018, Taylor Swift won a whopping 13 awards overall. One of Taylor Swift's most popular tracks Delicate garnered over 13 million views on social media in just 24 hours of time. Swift's Twitter account is @taylorswift13. With so many instances there is not an ounce of doubt that number 13 is indeed lucky for Taylor Swift.

