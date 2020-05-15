Taylor Swift's Splendid Monochrome Photos That You Must Check Out

Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic singers in the world. She is quite active on social media and engages with her audience by sharing posts regularly. Swift’s Instagram is filled with the stills from her songs, throwback pictures with friends and celebrities.

She updates her fans with the latest trends and her music albums. We have compiled some of Taylor Swift’s monochrome pictures that you must check out right away. Take a look.

1. A shirt dress

For her photoshoot for the Billboard magazine, Taylor Swift donned a shirt dress. She is raising the temperature with her toned legs in an off-shoulder dress. Take a look at her monochrome picture.

2. Celebrating National Cat Day

Taylor Swift celebrated National Cat Day with Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin. She took to Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. Moreover, she shared a monochrome photo of herself while hugging her pet cat. Have a look at her adorable photo.

3. The Man

Taylor Swift shared a still from Lover Album’s, The Man. In the caption accompanying the photo, she wrote two lines from the lyrics of the song. Swift has opted for a formal look in this monochrome picture.

Also read: Taylor Swift Shares Incredible Bond With Family And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read: Taylor Swift’s 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Among The Most Expensive Music Videos

4. A close-up shot

The Man director and singer took to social media and posted a close-up shot picture of herself. It features Taylor Swift’s side pose in which she has worn a dark shade lipstick and diamond studs. For a complete look, she has tied her hair in a high bun with flicks covering her forehead.

Also read: Stars Who Were A Part Of Taylor Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down'; From Ellen To Katy Perry

Also read: Taylor Swift Surprises A Young Fan In The Most Special Way, Says 'I'm Proud Of You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.