Taylor Swift's Inspirational Quotes From Miss Americana That All Swifties Need To See

Taylor Swift gave us various inspirational moments from Netflix documentary Miss Americana. The documentary shows her journey as an artist and how she overcame backlash and learnt to prioritize herself. Take a look at some of the most inspirational quotes below.

Taylor Swift's quotes from Miss Americana

"...I Know That Without Me Writing My Own Songs, I Wouldn't Be Here."

Everyone has to do their own thing. And with Taylor, it is to shine. She fits into the Phoenix metaphor well.

"There’s Always Some Standard Of Beauty That You’re Not Meeting..."

She also opened up about an eating disorder. She talks about thinking that it was normal to feel like she might pass out during her performances. This quote is in context to her trying to meet an unattainable beauty standard.

"A Nice Girl Doesn’t Force Their Opinions On People..."

When she began her career, Taylor was compared to the Dixie Chicks. She was warned not to be like them. Swift also said how it held her back.

“If You Can Just Shift The Power In Your Direction By Being Bold Enough, Then It Won’t Be Like This Forever.”

Taylor Swift also stood for the rights of women who are victims of domestic violence. She also stood for gay rights and opposed Marsha Blackburn. It was Blackburn’s run for office that made her speak regarding the subject matter.

"I Want To Love Glitter And Also Stand Up For The Double Standards That Exist In Our Society..."

"I Want To Wear Pink And Tell You How I Feel About Politics. And I Don’t Think That Those Things Have To Cancel Each Other Out"

Taylor opened up about the stereotypes that women, especially those in the spotlight, have to adhere to. Her aim is to break those preconceived notions. She does this by being true to all aspects of her personality.

“...Toss It Out, Reject It, And Resist It."

Swift says that nobody saw her for a year. She thought people didn’t want to see her because they hate her. Well, Taylor knows how to shake it off.

“I Want To Still Have A Sharp Pen And A Thin Skin And An Open Heart.”

She describes her journey as an artist in the documentary. Even after receiving backlash, Swift didn’t give up. And Swifties are happy to see her in a happy place, where she prioritises herself and her close ones instead of thinking about what others think.

“It is better to think you look fat than to look sick.”

Swift also talks about the time when she used to look like she was starving. She spoke about her heartbreaking disordered eating patterns and the pressure she was put under to look a certain way.

“I am going to make sure people know I deserve to be here.”

Despite what she went through, she intends on staying true to who she is.

“Thank God I had that work ethic.”

If there’s one thing about Swift, she never stops grinding.

