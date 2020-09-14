Taylor Swift's Adorable Gift For Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Winning Hearts Of Netizens

Taylor Swift sent an adorable gift to Katy Perry’s newborn daughter, Daisy. The gift was a hand-embroidered blanket. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their child Daisy Dove Bloom in August. Since her birth, baby Daisy has received numerous gifts and messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Taylor Swift recently joined the clan with her hand-embroidered blanket as a welcome gift. Check out the gift below.

Taylor Swift’s gift to Katy Perry’s daughter

Katy recently posted a picture on her Instagram revealing the gift she received from Swift. The singer received a blanket with Baby Bloom embroidered in the corner. The gift also contained a handwritten note by Taylor addressed to Katy and Orlando and the little one as she stated Daisy in the note.

Perry shared a snippet of the blanket and the note on her Instagram post. The blanket had 'Baby Bloom' embroidered in the corner along with a flower. On the top right-hand there were three stars embroidered in yellow.

Taylor also mentioned the year 2020 on the top left corner. Perry wrote an emotional caption that read, “Miss Daisy adores her hand-embroidered blanket”. She further added that she hopes Daisy drags it around for years until it becomes a shred. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Fans were in awe of Daisy Bloom’s new gift. Several of Perry’s fans reacted to the post by calling it adorable. Some of the fans commented, “ Omg this is too cute!!! It's better than any expensive brand products. Bet Daisy will love it” “the most precious thing I ever did see” “ that’s the sweetest gesture ever”. Take a look at some of the fans' comments and reactions to this adorable gesture.

On the work front

Taylor Swift’s album Folklore is the eighth studio album by the singer. It was bankrolled by Republic Records and released on 24th July 2020. The album received positive reviews and broke numerous records. One of them includes the Guinness World Record for the biggest opening day for an album by a female singer on Spotify.

