Taylor Swift's Loyal Fan Helps Retailer By Returning The Singer's Signed Albums To Him

Recently, one of pop singer Taylor Swift's fans was hailed by an independent store owner as she showed a kind gesture towards him. In the recent past, Taylor Swift had decided to give independent retailers a big boost by sending autographed copies of her recent album, folklore. Tom Smith, manager of Green Bay’s Exclusive Co. shared how a loyal Taylor Swift fan helped him after he faced a delivery issue of the signed albums which he was waiting to receive on Saturday, August 1.

In the talk show U.S. breakfast, Tom Smith said that the special CD shipment was to be delivered on Saturday, however, the delivery boy dropped off the box before the store opened. He said, "I walk up, and one of the people standing outside the store handed me the box and said UPS had her sign for it." Tom Smith also shared that inside the box there were 30 copies that could have easily been sold online. The lady who was standing outside his store could have actually taken them home. However, she stood there and waited for him to hand over the package, he added.

Tom Smith recalled thanking her for not walking away. Smith shared that the lady replied that Taylor Swift would have not wanted her to walk off with this. Smith mentioned, "It's really endearing. Taylor Swift does so much good with her celebrity, and you can see how it also trickles down to her fans... It's encouraging."

Furthermore, Tom Smith also extended gratitude towards Taylor Swift as she thought of struggling independent music retailers, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Smith said, "Before the Internet, the record stores were the ones doing all the heavy lifting and helping make and break artists. It's not like Taylor is up and coming and has to jump through hoops to get her name out there. She has made it, so to see her showing this love to indie stores is really great and appreciated."

About Taylor Swift's folklore album

Taylor Swift's album folklore is here with some age-old connections and new Easter Eggs. Taylor Swift announced that she is dropping a surprise 8th studio album at midnight on July 23. Taking to her Twitter, Taylor Swift stated that her new album, titled folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver.

In the post, Taylor Swift revealed that this brand new album would feature songs that she had poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears and musings into". She also shared a preorder link in her tweet. Alongside the cover art, Taylor Swift also posted a picture of a note that shared more details about folklore. Taylor Swift's album folklore has 16 tracks with a bonus track, The Lakes.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

