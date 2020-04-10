Taylor Swift's Best Hair Colour Moments For Her Fans To Get Inspired From

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She is a 30-year-old singer and a songwriter who started her career with her first debut album in 2006. That debut album led Taylor Swift to become a multiple Grammy award-winning artist. Taylor Swift’s music and songs range in style and genres even if she is mainly famous for her country numbers.

Not only her songs but also the style statement that she carriers very smoothly are famous. She is a real fashionista and has given many style statements through her pictures on the Instagram handle. So, here are some of the best hair colour looks sported by the diva on her Insta handle-

Taylor Swift’s different and gorgeous hair colour moments:

In this picture, Taylor Swift has coloured her hair pink, right at the tips. The pop-star is wearing a 'Stellax Taylor Swift' written white and pink shade jacket along with a shimmery pant.

Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney 💘 The full #StellaxTaylorSwift line is available until midnight eastern tonight!

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

Taylor Swift sported this amazing formal look at the award function. Her hair colour is just complimenting her outfit and makeup perfectly. This hair colour is a light golden brown shade that looks stunning on her face and hairdo. She complimented her black and white striped formal look with a stylish white sling bag and hoop earrings.

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

This is another pink and light golden colour hairstyle, matching with her chic jacket.

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

In this post, Taylor Swift is wearing a natural colour that she always stuns in. This colour is commonly known as Bronzed brown shade from the hair colour palate. Taylor is dressed up in a multi-coloured zipper jacket along with a black belt. She is seen cuddling two adorable kittens in the picture.

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

Taylor Swift stunned in this amazing Ombre shade with pink and light golden shade at the top layers of the hair. She dyed the tip of her hair blue and it looks amazingly beautiful. She is simply gracing the picture with a white t-shirt and brown jacket and a heart painted on her face.

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

The gorgeous lade styled her hair in a blend of three colours. Pink at the ends, Blue on the top and Purple in the mids of the hair. Taylor Swift is looking stunning in this bright colour outfit and a multi-colour hair perfectly. Have a look here-

Image courtesy: @taylorswift

