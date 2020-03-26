The Debate
Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Hair Looks From Her Music Videos

Music

Taylor Swift's style has inspired millions of fans. Here are some of her best hairstyles from her music videos that you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has not just taken over the world with her music but her fashion too. The artist has more than a million fans who are in love with her flamboyant persona. She is widely considered to be one of the most stylish artists in music today. Listed below are some of Taylor Swift's best hair looks from her music videos:

Taylor Swift's best hair looks from her music videos

1) Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift is seen in several exciting hairstyles in this video. Wildest Dreams was one of her popular music videos. In the song, Taylor can be seen going from short curly hair with a side fringe. She is seen donning some smart outfits for the sensational video.

2) Lover

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This is another one of Taylor Swift's songs where she is seen with a distinct hairstyle. The young artist is seen in blonde hair with front bangs. She is also seen pulling off some smart outfits for the video. Taylor looks adorable as she talks about her lover in the song.

3) You Need To Calm Down

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This is another one of Taylor Swift's songs that are widely popular. The video sees Taylor going big on her hair. She goes from funky hairstyles to colored hair and much more. Her outfits are also blingy and speak volumes about her unique fashion sense.

4) Look What You Made Me Do

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This is another memorable pop song by Swift. The song takes its audience into the world of glamour. Her funky hairstyles look classy with her outfits. 

 

 

 

