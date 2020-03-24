Fashion Inspiration From Taylor Swift's Outfits From Her Music Videos

Taylor Swift started her career with her first debut album in 2006. Later, Taylor Swift went on to become a multiple Grammy award-winning artist. Taylor’s Swift’s music and songs range in style and genres. She also has written some hit songs for other artists. Not only her songs but also her style statement that she carriers so smoothly is famous among her fans. She is a real fashionista and has given many style statements through her public appearances and even her music videos. So, here are some of the best outfits from her music videos that will surely make you fall in love with her.

Here are some best Taylor Swift’s music video looks that inspire her fans

White Dress in the song "You Belong With Me" (2009)

'You Belong with Me' was the song which featured Taylor Swift as a high school girl, pining after her crush. In the initial scenes of the song, Taylor Swift was seen in cardigans and t-shirts which set a plainer tone. But later, Swift turned heads and shocked everyone in the prom scene with a dazzling white ensemble. The designer ball gown embraced the elegance of a wedding dress, with beautiful jewels along the neckline.

Renaissance Chic in the song "Love Story" (2008)

To match the era of old times in her 'Love Story' video, Taylor Swift wore several outfits reportedly inspired by the Renaissance and the Middle Ages. Several scenes from the music video have her singing in an enchanting Sandi Spika Borchetta gown, which fits her perfectly. She stuns the look with elaborated bands hanging on her arms and a charming necklace. Taylor Swift truly looks like the princess that she describes in her song. Her dance frock carries its own vintage charm. The look of her Borchetta outfit is just perfect and increases the charm of her face.

Polka Dots outfit in the song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" (2012)

As the singer wanted to shoot the music video in one shot, Taylor Swift had to wear a number of outfits at once just to change hurriedly between the different sets. However, Taylor tried to rock her looks and wore her polka dot top in 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' which looked awesome. The pattern of the shirt along with her long ponytail hairstyle gave a retro-style vibe to her fashion. Without any great effort and intention, Taylor Swift grabbed the limelight with her polka dots fashion.

