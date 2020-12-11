Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Album Becomes Top Twitter Trend, Fans Call It 'soothing'

Christmas has come early for Swifties as singer Taylor Swift has gone on to drop her second surprise album of 2020 titled evermore. The album was announced on Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, and was released to the world 16 hours later. Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, who will turn 31 on Sunday, December 13, went on to call the album 'Folklore's sister’. As soon as the album dropped, the Internet had a meltdown and could not control their excitement. Taylor Swift’s latest album went on to become the top Twitter trend. With over 300,000 tweets, #evermore album went on to trend on Twitter. Take a look at the trending list below.

While some fans shared pictures and penned sweet notes about the new album. Netizens have also been going all gaga revealing that this is the best surprise they have received.

One of the users wrote, “#willow is providing the warmth we needed in this season. The mv is so so good. The music is soothing, the whole #evermorealbum is just so cozyy ...I can't… thank you @taylorswift13 for this gift”. While the other one said, “When you had one of the worst weeks of your life, but queen decided to drop a new album and make everything better @taylorswift13 #evermorealbum”. Check out a few tweets with the #evermorealbum below.

#willow is providing the warmth we needed in this season ðŸ˜­ the mv is so so good. The music is soothing, the whole #evermorealbum is just so cozyy ...I can't ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ thank you @taylorswift13 for this gift. pic.twitter.com/2NlNfzt9qq — BE_springdayâ· (@joyfulinchaos) December 11, 2020

ON MY SECOND TIME PLAYING THE ENTIRE #evermorealbum THIS SHIT IS SO GOOD I CANNOT CHOOSE WHAT'S GONNA BE MY TOP 3 AGAIN OMYGHAD SHE REALLY OUTDID HERSELF EVERY SINGLE TIMEEEEE AAAAAAHHHHH @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — miracle (@karmaniaustin) December 11, 2020

And finally I've found a song that literally can put my feelings into words, for these past two years of healing.



"There'll be happiness after 'you'.."#evermorealbum @taylorswift13 â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jAlIHZ8Ynw — Intan Nur Tunggadewi (@intannurtd) December 11, 2020

Just realized #evermorealbum album starts with the lyrics " I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night " in the first song 'willow' and in the bridge of the last song 'evermore' there's a lyric "And when I was shipwrecked, I thought of you" pic.twitter.com/GZf0kGXfpS — s h o e b™ (@hauntedghostss) December 11, 2020

Taylor Swift's evermore album out now

Announcing the release of the album, Taylor Swift has admitted that she has no idea what's going to come next and she doesn't know a lot of things these days. The singer further stated that she has “clung to the one that keeps me connect to you all (her fans). That thing always has and always will be music”. The singer went on to thank fans and everyone for all their love and support through her entire journey. She also revealed, “I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around”. Take a look at the post below.

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

