Taylor Swift Shares Her Evermore Tracklist; Thanks Her Fans For Being Supportive

As Taylor Swift’s Evermore album announcement has been echoing all over the internet, she recently shared the tracklist of Evermore through her social media. Along with Taylor Swift’s Evermore tracklist, she even shared a sweet message. Have a look at Taylor Swift’s Twitter handle and see what the American singer and songwriter shared.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Taylor Swift posted these recently to her Twitter handle and shared Evermore’s tracklist and recalled a memory of hers when she was 13 years old. In the tweet, she stated that ever since she was 13, she had been excited about turning 31 because it was her lucky number backwards and that is why she wanted to surprise her fans with this now. She then penned down a heartfelt message for her fans stating how they have been so caring, thoughtful and supportive on all her birthdays and how she wanted to give something to them this time. She continued that she is aware that this holiday season would be a lonely one for most of them and if there are any of them out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way she does, then Taylor Swift’s Evermore tracklist is for them.

There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” ⌛️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

All *digital downloads* of the album will include an exclusive, digital booklet with 16 brand new photos. You can pre-order evermore now at https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Speaking about the tracklist, Taylor Swift mentioned that there were 15 tracks on the standard edition of Evermore, but the deluxe physical edition would include two bonus tracks namely “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go”. She also stated that all the digital downloads of her album would include an exclusive, digital booklet with 16 brand new photos and anyone can pre-order Taylor Swift’s Evermore from her online store.

Several fans showed their excitement and love on Taylor Swift’s Twitter when she shared the news and the details about her tracklist. Many of them took this as an amazing surprise and showered love on the singer on Twitter.

Christmas is coming early for us Swifties ❤️ — Spotify (@Spotify) December 10, 2020

Im shaking so badly😭😭😻 that’s so much more than I could have ever dreams of😭😭 thank you @taylorswift13

also willow is one of my favourite English words♥️👀 pic.twitter.com/7Ec6XXIJby — *:･ﾟanna ･ﾟ:* living in folkloreland (@missamericvna) December 10, 2020

THIS IS NOT A GIFT TO US YOU JUST GAVE US ONE MORE REASON TO LIVE AND I LOVE YOU FOR THIS BUT WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU DO YOU WANT US TO D!E IM HAVING HEART ATTACK GOODBYE BUT ILY SO MUCH BYE — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) December 10, 2020

Also Read Taylor Swift's New Album Evermore's First Song To Release On Dec 10 At Midnight Eastern

Also Read Taylor Swift Reveals How Watching Films Every Night Helped Her Write 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift’s Evermore Tracklist

As Taylor Swift’s songs are a treat to all her fans, they would expect the same from her upcoming album as well. Here’s the list of Taylor Swift’s songs from her latest album Evermore that has already made her fans curious about listening to them as soon as possible.

Willow

Champagne Problem

Gold Rush

‘Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

No Body, No Crime (feat Haim)

Happiness

Dorothea

Coney Island (feat The National)

Ivy

Cowboy Like Me

Long Story Short

Marjorie

Closure

Evermore (Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks-

Right Where You Left Me

It's Time To Go

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions 🧙‍♀️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Taylor Swift’s live chat on Youtube will also be held on the premiere page before the release of her first song from the album, Evermore. She also added that she would answer a few questions during the live chat. She took to her social media handle to share this news with her fans.

Also Read Taylor Swift Trends On Twitter As She Drops New Album Announcement Ahead Of Her 31st B'day

Also Read Taylor Swift's Annual Holiday Card Featuring Her Cats In 'folklore' Style Surfaces Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.