Taylor Swift's Willow Video Leaves Fans Gushing As They Call It 'most Beautiful Song Ever'

American Singer Taylor Swift has dropped her surprise album ‘evermore’ and also the music video of her latest single titled ‘willow’. The album was announced on Thursday morning, December 10 and it was released to the world 16 hours later. Just a few hours ago, the singer took to her Twitter handle to reveal about her latest single. Taking to her social media handle to announce the big release, Taylor penned, "life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now!"

life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now! https://t.co/HLEnRDk21i



📷: Max Wanger pic.twitter.com/YP1cmnrii1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020



Taylor Swift's Willow video reactions

On watching the music video, fans could not keep calm and went all out to trend the #willow, #Taylorswift on the micro-blogging site. Some of the users went on to tweet revealing how much they loved each minute of the song. While some went on to tweet sharing pictures and penning sweet notes about it.

One of the users wrote, “Willow is the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard and yes I can and will rant about it for years to come #evermorealbum #Willow #Willow”. While the other one writes, “Awwwwwww!!! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH!!! I Love the song #willow. This song melted my heart and made me cry. The year 2020 would be terrible due to COVID-19, but your masterpieces save me. Thank you so much, I LOVE YOU”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Willow is the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard and yes I can and will rant about it for years to come #evermorealbum #Willow #Willow @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Fn44PsKlhR — 𝒮𝓎𝒹𝓃𝑒𝓎 (@sydneyarice) December 11, 2020

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. #willowMusicVideo #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/MRn9sFqRjd — Hellcaster ∞ (@Littlethinker25) December 11, 2020

WOW I JUST WATCHED THE WILLOW MUSIC VIDEO TWICE WITH MY MOM ITS SO BEAUTIFUL IT MADE ME CRY @taylornation13 #Evermore #evermorealbum #willow #willowMusicVideo — RAINA wants to hug taylor 🏹 // evermore (@swiminchampagne) December 11, 2020

Listening album for the second time. I’m out of words. I don’t know how she did it, but I’m glad she did. Also, Willow was perfect “lead” single. God bless — Nils Sjöberg (fan acc.) (@icantunseeit) December 11, 2020

Ahead of the release of the album, the Grammy winner teased fans with a preview of her new work while thanking the creative team—including filmmaker Rodrigo Prieto and executive producer Rebecca Skinner—who "helped and guided" her in the process. In addition, Swift praised the "medical inspector" who kept the entire crew safe when shooting in the midst of the pandemic. Announcing the release on Thursday morning, Taylor Swift, who celebrates her birthday on Dec. 13, tells fans that she has been "excited about turning 31" since she was 13. She added that it is her lucky number backwards, which is why she wanted to surprise fans with this. She penned, "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”. Take a look at the post below.

