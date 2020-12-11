Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album 'evermore' Releases Ahead Of Her 31st Birthday

Taylor Swift’s latest album evermore has released now. The singer had teased her fans by taking to her social media and revealing that she has a surprise for them. She also stated that evermore is a sister album to folklore, which released earlier this year in July.

Taylor Swift's new album 'evermore' out now

Announcing the release of the album, Taylor Swift revealed that she has no idea about what will come next and she has no idea about a lot of things these days. The singer stated further that she has “clung to the one that keeps me connect to you all (her fans). That thing always has and always will be music”. Swift explained further:

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

Taylor Swift's evermore team

Taylor Swift’s latest album has songs that feature HAIM, Bon Iver and the National. Iver’s Justin Vernon has contributed to five songs from the album. He has played the guitar and drums on cowboy like me. Other credited musicians for the album are Ariel Rechtshaid, GAYNGS’ Ryan Olson, Muzz’s Josh Kaufman, and yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri.

evermore by Taylor Swift

The music video of Willow released earlier today from the album evermore. It is described as the cousin of Invisible String and Peace. Watch the video below.

