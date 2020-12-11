Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' Has Backing Vocals From Late Grandmother, Fans React

Taylor Swift released her second surprise album of the year today, evermore. The album has 17 songs and one of them is a tribute to her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay. The song describes the life lessons Swift was taught by her grandmother, however, what has left fans amazed is that the song has backing vocals from her late grandmother.

Marjorie by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had earlier referred to the song in her official description as, “One starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes..if only in my dreams”. The music video of the song features pictures and videos of Swift’s grandmother as the singer recalls the lessons she was taught by her. Taylor Swift's Marjorie lyrics include lines like "What died didn't stay dead". The song opens with lines like, “Never be so kind you forget to be clever. Never be so clever you forget to be kind.”

Then Taylor goes on to sing, “And if I didn’t know better I’d think you were talking to me now. If I didn’t know better, I’d think you’re still around”. Watch the music video of Marjorie from evermore below.

Taylor Swift's 'evermore' album

'marjorie' has backing vocals from her late grandmother Marjorie Finlay

Evermore is described as the sister album of folklore, which released earlier this year and garnered much appreciation from fans and critics alike. As soon as the official video of the song released it went viral among the fans of Taylor Swift. But what caught the attention of fans was the credits of the songs. At the end of the video of the song, a line reads: “backing vocals by Marjorie Finlay”. Check out the picture below.

Credits: screengrab from video

Netizens react

Soon, fan pages of Taylor Swift started tweeting about it and netizens started reacting to it. A number of people were amazed by how the song was made. Many people appreciated how art can immortalize someone.

The backing vocals to “Marjorie” are performed by Taylor Swift’s grandmother, Marjorie Finlay ðŸ¥º #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/87E4sNbL1H — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 11, 2020

Several netizens sent much love to Taylor Swift and praised her for the album. Many other people left crying emojis in the comments section. Check out some of the fan reactions to the information about Marjorie singing backing vocals below.

taylor didnt lie when she said "what died didn't stay dead" — doro-THEE-YUH (@__thea1) December 11, 2020

it's so beautiful how art can immortalize someone — zainab (@zainabswift) December 11, 2020

I'M CRYING

BYE WORLD pic.twitter.com/DDi0du12Wi — Swiftietea || Stream ð’†ð’—ð’†ð’“ð’Žð’ð’“ð’† bestie ðŸ’• (@Swiftietea) December 11, 2020

Literally got goosebumps when i heard Marjorie on the background, so beautifulðŸ¥º — Firdha (@gustifirdha) December 11, 2020

She's so beautiful just like Taylor she has so much of her in taylor .. beauty deep in that family — Stevie.O (@StevieO85000124) December 11, 2020

"backing vocals by Marjorie Finley" pic.twitter.com/BELFxR8ODB — dany | evermore ðŸ‚ (@Alltootarg) December 11, 2020

stop i’m crying even harder — sarah²â¸ IS CRYING ABT EVERMORE (@1989SANGEL) December 11, 2020

Who is Marjorie Finlay?

Marjorie Finlay was the grandmother of Taylor Swift and she passed away on June 1, 2003, in Taylor’s hometown. According to a report published in TaylorSwift.fandom.com, Marjorie was an opera singer and that is what inspired Taylor to pursue a career in music. Reportedly, Swift wanted to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother.

