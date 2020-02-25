Taylor Swift's Stunning Hair Evolution; From Blonde Curls To Short Bob Hairdo

Taylor Swift has transformed from a teen superstar to a sophisticated adult pop singer right in front of our eyes. Taylor Swift, the young pop singer, gained popularity with her amazing heartbreak songs and soulful voice. Soon after she became a popular singer, various fashion and makeup brands approached her for her flawless looks. The Lover singer has often been lauded for her hairstyles for various award shows and concerts. The credit goes to her hairstylist Lorrie Turk, who has given the singer perfect hairstyles that complimented her look phenomenally. Let's have a look at Taylor Swift's hair evolution over the years.

Taylor Swift's hair evolution over the years:

Taylor Swift started her journey with blonde and free-flowing curls look. She kept her hair in the same fashion for quite a long period of time. In her albums, You Belong with Me, Teardrops on My Guitar and many more, she sported her signature blonde free-flowing curls hairdo. She then opted for a darker hue hair colour and flaunted that hair colour in her songs like Love Story, Back to December and many more.

She then opted for a straight hairdo with fringes. She kept the look for some time and kept styling that hairdo in updos and buns and flawlessly showcased her beautiful hairdo. Taylor Swift then went for short bob and curls once again.

She used to experiment with her short bob hairdo very much. She used to style them in half-updos and buns. Till today, Taylor has kept her short bob hairdo look and keeps experimenting with her looks.

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

