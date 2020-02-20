Taylor Swift's Love For Floral Outfits Is Unparalleled; Here's Proof

Taylor Swift is known for many things and the most prominent of which are the songs she pens for her ex-lovers. Her popular song Love Story has contributed a lot in making her the successful artist and diva she is today. But very few people know that the artist has an undying love for flowers and it is evident from her gorgeous dresses.

Read on to know more about the times when Taylor Swift was dressed in floral outfits:

Times Taylor Swift donned floral-patterned dresses

Back in April 2018, Taylor Swift took to her official Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards her fans, who adored her latest collaboration song titled Babe. She posted a video that featured herself to talk to her fans, where she was seen wearing a black top with pink flowers' print. The video garnered over 82 lakh likes from her fans. Here is the video.

A year later, Swift posted the news of her new song, which also featured the band Panic! At The Disco. The song, titled ME, went on to be a great hit. The photo she posted to break this news featured her wearing a Victorian London-like gown. It was pink in colour and resembled a pretty pink flower. Here is the post.

The singer posted one of her most aesthetic photos on May 26, 2019. It featured her wearing a mustard coloured dress. It had black and white floral patterns that made it look even more beautiful. The background had a curtain of the same colour. Here is the post.

The Blank Space singer was once spotted wearing a floral printed blazer. It had multiple colours. It had green, blue, and red flowers on it, and golden leaves that enhanced its beauty. She posted the same look on her Instagram handle, and fans adored it. Here is the post.

