Taylor Swift's Most Adorable Pictures With Her Cats That You Must Check Out

Music

Taylor Swift owns three cats including Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Buttons. Here are their most adorable pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is quite fond of cats. Their funny and odd antics, eyes, and constant demand for attention are enough for anyone to love them. Swift owns three pet cats including Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Buttons. The Grammy awards winner also revealed her obsession with them in an interview.

She calls them dignified and capable enough to deal with their own life. Taylor’s Swift's cats accompany her to the music awards and also get their cutesy pictures. Therefore, we have compiled the best pictures that would make you fall in love with her perfect cats.

Here are Taylor swift’s best moments with her pet cats

1. Stretching before the tour choreography

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

2. A cute picture of Taylor hugging her cat on National Cat Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

3. Cat lady thirst trap

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

4. A beautiful moment with Paula Abdul

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

5. Benjamin Button is a good boy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

6. An addition to the furry family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

7. Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

8. A 'purrito'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

9. Merry Christmas!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

10. A customised earring of Olivia Benson’s face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Published:
COMMENT
