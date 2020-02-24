Taylor Swift's Most Adorable Pictures With Her Cats That You Must Check Out

Taylor Swift is quite fond of cats. Their funny and odd antics, eyes, and constant demand for attention are enough for anyone to love them. Swift owns three pet cats including Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Buttons. The Grammy awards winner also revealed her obsession with them in an interview.

She calls them dignified and capable enough to deal with their own life. Taylor’s Swift's cats accompany her to the music awards and also get their cutesy pictures. Therefore, we have compiled the best pictures that would make you fall in love with her perfect cats.

Here are Taylor swift’s best moments with her pet cats

1. Stretching before the tour choreography

2. A cute picture of Taylor hugging her cat on National Cat Day

3. Cat lady thirst trap

4. A beautiful moment with Paula Abdul

5. Benjamin Button is a good boy

6. An addition to the furry family

7. Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey

8. A 'purrito'

9. Merry Christmas!

10. A customised earring of Olivia Benson’s face

