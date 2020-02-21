Taylor Swift's Phenomenal Style Evolution From 2006-2019; Take A Look

Singer-songwriter Taylor Allison Swift is known for storytelling songs about her personal life. "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me," became the best-selling album in 2009. Taylor has come up with many successful songs like Bad Blood, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble, Everything Has Changed, Begin Again, and many other which has won millions of hearts all around the world.

Along with her songs, even her style has evolved over the years. She has always been great when it comes to fashion, but from the year 2006 - 2019, we see a great change in her style. Have a look here:

Taylor Swift's style evolved during the Reputation tour, here's proof

In her first academy of country music awards ceremony in 2006, Taylor Swift wore cowboy boots and a printed dress. She was looking stunning in that dress. Have a look at the picture here:

In the same year, CMA awards, she wore a long black fishtail gown. She paired black gloves along with the dress. Her curly hair totally suits her:

In 2008's Grammy awards, she donned a floral purple full gown. She completely looked like a princess. She had a glittery makeup on with red lipstick. She slayed in the outfit like a boss:

In the year 2012, MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift made an entry with straight hair. She is wearing a stunning white suit, with red lipstick on. She looks no less than a boss in the below picture:

In 2014, Met Gala, Taylor Swift wore a pale pink gown with red lipstick and curly hair:

In 2019, iHeartRadio Music Awards, she wore a sequin romper and heels, she had a crimson lipstick and a perfect look for the awards:

In 2019, MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift wore a colourful blazer dress with black knee boots:

