'Teen Mom 2' Fame Kailyn Lowry Makes Serious Claims About Ex-husband Javi Marroquin

American reality television personality Kailyn Lowry called out ex-husband, Javi Marroquin on a new episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired on Tuesday, claiming that he has been trying to hook up with her again while he is married to Lauren Comeau. The allegations came out as Kailyn explained her co-parenting frustrations to the show’s producer. Her ex was not flexible, according to Kailyn, when it came to dropping off and picking up their 6-year-old son, Lincoln. And the reason being that Kailyn is ‘mean’ to him and his fiancé.

She said that the two struck a deal where they would meet each other halfway for their son's drop-offs and pickups — before he reneged on the deal and would only go to the halfway point when custody was his time. Talking about her ex’s fiancé, Kailyn said that she leaves her along and she does not talk about her and has liked it that way.

Kaitlyn's claims about her ex

Kailyn also sad that she is over it because he agreed to meet her halfway, but now because it's not convenient for him, he does not want to do it. She then continued saying, "Oh really? Is that why you tried to **** me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?"

Talking about the incident, Kailyn said that he pulled into the Wawa parking lot when she was getting gas and was like, ‘I want to **** you plain and simple.' And she said was, "Bye Javi”. She also said that she has all the text messages of him trying to meet up. Kailyn said that he is willing to come to Middletown to meet her but he won't come to Middletown to get his son or even meet her halfway to get his son. Kailyn also told the producer, “only if it benefits him in a sexual way?” And now he is going to be disrespectful about the entire issue.

Over the weekend, viewers captured Javi Marroquin commenting on a Teen Mom fan account where he appeared to address the episode. Teen Mom 2 airs every Tuesdays only on MTV. Watch the video below.

On Tuesday's episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020

