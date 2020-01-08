'Kanjivaram' Sarees That Can Be Bought In Mumbai During This Wedding Season

The wedding season is already here, which means it’s showtime. Indian weddings call for a lot of shopping and arrangements, but the most important part of getting into the preparation is the outfit. The good news is there are several places in Mumbai where you can buy the perfect bridal lehenga and saree that you may be on the lookout for.

However, there are only a few shops in the city that are known for pure Kanjivaram silk. So, for those of you looking for that vibrant and colourful silk from Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram region, here are the best places to go to in Mumbai.

Nalli

Nalli is a name synonymous with South Indian silk sarees. They are known for their wide exclusive range of collection of the finest Kanjivaram sarees and pure silk collections. Their offerings go from contemporary lightweight sarees to heavily embroidered traditional silk ones.

They have multiple stores across Mumbai. One is at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, while the other one is near the Mahalakshmi Temple at Bhulabhai Desai Road. They also have a store in Viviana Mall, Thane.

Sundari Silks

Sundari Silks, which started off as a silk shop in Tamil Nadu almost 13 years ago, have now opened up their branch in Mumbai as well. The place offers a unique collection of Kanjivaram silks along with many different varieties of sarees including Georgette, Banarsi silk and more.

Sundari Silks is best known for its exquisite Bridal collection and have some of the best designers and weavers who work closely to create some of the best works on silk. The store is situated at Parle Square Mall, Vile Parle East.

Sri Padmavathi Silks

Sri Padmavathi Silks are known for specializing in pure and genuine Kanjivaram silk sarees, made to order and brought directly from the looms in Kanjivaram. The place gives you a wonderful vibe and is covered in sparkling brocades and shimmering zari.

They have also expanded offerings recently to include ready-to-wear 9-yards silk sarees, readymade salwar kameez, silk shirts, and more. Their store is located at Ghanshyam Complex, which is at Subhash Road, Dombivli. They have been there for 25 years.

