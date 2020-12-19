'Tenet' Crosses 'Angrezi Medium' & 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' Box-office Collection In India

Christopher Nolan's Tenet after two weeks has collected Rs. 10.53 crores in India in comparison to Angrezi Medium, that was the last release before COVID-19 hit. Homi Adjania's film's lifetime collection was Rs. 9.36 crores and this was just a few days before lockdown was announced and the film couldn't enjoy its run in the theatres.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani after a week of its release managed to earn Rs. 1.06 crore. While Tenet released on December 4, Indoo Ki Jawaani released on December 11.

Cinemas in several parts of the country opened after almost seven months in October, ushering in a new era of 'contactless' movie watching in the shadow of a pandemic with alternate seating, 50 per cent capacity.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the movie earned Rs 4.30 crores at the end of its opening weekend. The figures jumped at the end of week 1 and got the total to Rs 6.43 crores. And as of End of week 2, Tenet earned a total of Rs 10.53 crores.

Dimple Kapadia features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. The movie is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

The theatres have to strictly follow the central government's Standard operating procedures (SOPs). The SOPs mandated by the Union government include one seat distance in halls, 50 per cent capacity, masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius. Besides mandatory temperature checks, masks, pedal-operated touch-free hand sanitisers, multiplexes have gone digital with e-tickets instead of traditional paper tickets, self-check in with QR codes, sharing of the auditorium's seat chart and location of the seat and online ordering of food and beverages.

