'Tenet' first major film to hit Indian theatres amid lockdown; here's how it fared

A highlight of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lack of movies in the theatres and most ventures hitting an Over-the-Top platform. However, one big film had been an exception in this, has been Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. After hitting theatres across the world, the action thriller finally hit cinemas in India on weekend.

Tenet’s box office performance in India

After states opened theatres up in recent weeks after months amid COVID-19 restrictions, the John David Washington-Robert Pattinson film was the biggest release in the theatres of the lockdown era this Friday.

As per Box Office India, the movie earned Rs 4.20 crore in the opening weekend. Starting with Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, the collections marginally improved to Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.60 crore on the next two days.

Another film industry tracker pegged the collections at a Rs 5 crore gross weekend and termed it as ‘best for any movie’ in India 'post the lockdown.'

The point to note is that as per social distancing norms, theatres can't sell seats close to each other can’t be sold, so the number people in a theatre and number of tickets sold would be lower, if that many audiences are willing to watch the film. Moreover, with many states enforcing other COVID-19 related and audiences still being apprehensive to step to theatres, Tenet released in only 1137 screens, while a popular Hindi film usually released in 4-5 times more theatres.

Tenet has collected $350 million worldwide, which has been termed unimpressive, as the movie could have earned much more if not for the lockdown. Many filmmakers have kept their films for release later on.

Tenet also has an Indian representation with Dimple Kapadia, who is one of the members of the cast. A note written by Nolan to the veteran had recently gone viral.

Tenet had released in August in parts of the world. The movie also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The movie revolves around a secret agent and the twists and turns as he attempts to stop World War III.

