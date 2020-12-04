'Tenet' Cast Features Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia & More; Read Character Details Here

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is a 2020 released action-thriller flick. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a secret agent who embarks on a dangerous and time-bending mission. The agent manipulates the flow of time to prevent the start of the drastic World War III. The cast of the movies several A-listers of Hollywood. But do you know even Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia was a part of Tenet’s cast? Here, we have detailed everything about Tenet cast and character.

Tenet Cast and Characters:

John David Washington as the CIA agent

Tenet Cast features John David Washington essaying the role of an unnamed CIA agent referred to as the ‘Protagonist’. When the Protagonist is captured by the mercenaries, he swallows a cyanide pill only to wake up and learn that it was a loyalty test. He is then, employed by a secret organisation called Tenet and meets a scientist who shows him bullets with inverted entropy which allows them to move backwards with time.

Robert Pattinson as Neil

In the movie, Robert Pattinson is seen essaying the role of Neil, who is also the Protagonist’s handler. He aids the secret agent at every step of his mission. Be it travelling back in time, helping him crack a deal or fight with goons.

Kenneth Branagh as Andrei Sator

Tenet Cast sees Kenneth Branagh as Andrei Sator, a Russian oligarch who communes with the future. He is dying from pancreatic cancer and wishes to trigger the algorithm of the time travel device with a dead man’s switch. He wants the entire world to die with him.

Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh

Dimple Kapadia essays the role of Priya Singh who is an arms trafficker in Tenet. The secret agent traces the bullet cartridges to her and discovers that is also a member of Tenet. The CIA agent learns that her cartridges were purchased and time-inverted by a Russian oligarch which leads them to Andrei Sator.

Elizabeth Debicki as Katherine “Kat” Barton

The movie showcases Elizabeth Debicki playing the role of an art appraiser. She is also Sator’s estranged wife. The Protagonist learns that Kat unknowingly sold the Russian oligarch a forged Goya drawing. Sator uses the drawing to keep Kat under his control and blackmail her.

