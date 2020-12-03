When Is 'Tenet' Streaming? How To Watch 'Tenet' Online? Check Details

Director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is all set to be released in India on December 4. The movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel and Kenneth Branagh. However, there are many Nolan fans who want to stream the film from the comfort of their homes. Read on to know the answer to 'When is Tenet streaming?'

When is Tenet streaming?

Fans who want to stream and watch the movie Tenet from the comfort of their homes can do so from December 15th. Tenet would be available as a VOD service on various digital platforms including Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and Vudu, where people can pay and then stream the movie. As far as Tenet's streaming partner in India is concerned, there is no specific streaming partner in India announced as of yet.

Tenet is all set to be screened in various theatres in India from December 4. The movie will release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language. Tenet will be available in 2D and IMAX 2D only. The film would be released in all major cinema chains including PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival Cinemas across various cities in India. Tickets can be booked from BookMyShow, Paytm, and the official websites of the cinema chains which would screen the movie Tenet in India.

How to watch Tenet online?

Variety reported that Tenet would be available to watch from home as a VOD from December 15, 2020. The movie would be debuting on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital rental services. Those who get the 4K Ultra-High-Definition combo pack in Blu-ray will have Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet, which is an hour-long deep dive into the development and production of the movie as narrated by the key cast and crew members of the movie. The combo pack is priced at $44.95, while the Blu-Ray costs $35.99 and the standard DVD price will be $28.98. Tenet could be pre-ordered starting from November 10, 2020. The movie Tenet became the first big project to arrive in cinemas halls after the national lockdown and international lockdown were lifted in most countries. Tenet is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

What is the movie Tenet about?

Tenet is an action-thriller science fiction movie, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Tenet released in theatres on August 26, 2020, in a staggered form all over the globe. Tenet cast features Robert Pattinson as the protagonist’s handler Neil, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov and Kenneth Branagh. The movie follows an operative of an organisation known as ‘Tenet’ on a journey to fight for the survival of the entire world. The mission unfolds in a 'beyond real-time' scenario as the operatives use “time inversion” technique to prevent World War III.

