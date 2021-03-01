Terminator To Get An Anime Series That Will Stream On Netflix; Know Details

Terminator is one of the most popular science fiction action franchises. It consists of multiple films, comics, novels, and other popular mediums. Now, the sci-fi story is getting an animated treatment by Netflix.

Terminator anime series to be made by Netflix

Variety has reported that Netflix has ordered a Terminator anime series. The project is still in the early development stage, and plot details are being kept a secret. The streamer has partnered with Skydance on the show, the company that produced the last two Terminator movies. The series is financed in collaboration with Production I.G., who has a production line deal with Netflix since 2018. Their past anime credits are Ghost in the Shell, B: The Beginning, and Eden of the East.

Mattson Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He recently partnered with Netflix on their original film Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. He has also worked on the screenplay for Matt Reeves’ The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime, John Derderian revealed that Terminator is one of the "most iconic sci-fi" stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant over time. He mentioned that the new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has "never been done" before. They cannot wait for fans to experience this "amazing" new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.

Mattson Tomlin stated that anyone who knows his writing knows he believes in taking big swings and going for the heart. He is" honored" that Netflix and Skydance have given him the opportunity to approach Terminator. Tomlin noted that it is in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts.

President and CEO of Production I.G, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa asserted that he asked his long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning the Terminator into an animated series. He revealed that his response was 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?’ At that instant, Ishikawa was confident they should get on board. He noted that as huge fans, their team at Production I.G is putting their "heart and souls" into creating this series, reported the media outlet.

