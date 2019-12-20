Things To Do And Places To Explore At The Marvellous Chittorgarh Fort

Chittor Fort is one of the largest forts in India and Asia. Chittorgarh is located in the south-eastern corners of Rajasthan. It is a world heritage site that was previously the capital of Mewar.

Chittorgarh fort is one of the most important forts in entire North India with stories of heroism and sacrifice attached to it. Chittorgarh's rich heritage and evergreen folklore boosts its glorious royal magnificence and beauty. So, if you are planning to visit any historical glory in Rajasthan, you need to add the popular Chittorgarh fort in your itinerary. Below, we list down few things to do at this place-

Here’s what you can do at the beautiful Chittorgarh Fort

Visit the Kirti Stambh - Tower of fame

One of the most exquisite tourist attractions of Chittorgarh is the Kirti Stambh. Housed inside the massive Chittorgarh Fort, the monument is an ode to Adinathji, the first Jain Teerthankar. The Kirti Stambh is adorned with the naked figures of the Digambars and imitates their cultural beliefs broadly. The tower is seven storeys high and has a narrow and steep staircase that takes you to the top. From here, you can have a magnificent view of the Fort's surroundings.

Visit the Vijay Stambh - Victory Tower

Vijay Stambh stands tall inside the Chittorgarh Fort. It was built in 1440 AD by Maharana Kumbha to remember his victory over Mohamed Khilji. This Stambh is a 9- storey tower decorated by sculptures of Hindu deities. The breath-taking structure gives a view of the whole town and its glory.

Explore the Padmini Palace

Padmini Palace is also situated inside the Chittorgarh Fort. The palace holds several unique historical and cultural insights. This is the most attractive and must-visit place in Chittorgarh Fort. This palace was the main reason for the battle between Ala-ud-din Khilji and Rana Raval Ratan Singh. It was the legendary palace from where Ala-ud-din Khilji was allowed to get a glimpse of Padmini in a mirror sited in the main hall. This palace will give you an insight of not only the antiquity of Chittorgarh Fort, but also into human desires. The palace oversees a lovely pool, and the visions from inside are left enchanted.

Spend time at the Gaumukh Reservoir

The most important water tanks in the Chittorgarh Fort is Gaumakh Reservoir. It is a sacred site for all the Hindus here. A tour of all the sacred Hindu excursion sites is considered incomplete without a visit to this basin. Here, one can observe water from a natural spring constantly flowing through the cow mouth into the reservoir. At the base of the Gaumukh, there is a shiva-linga and an icon of Goddess Lakshmi, on which the water falls. A popular activity indulged by visitors at this reservoir is the feeding of the fishes that dwell there.

Other important places to visit

There are many more places and things to do at the Chittorgarh Fort. These include the serene temples of Kalika Mata, Sanwariaji, Sathis Deori, Meera and Samadhisvara. Other beautiful and must-visit places at the Chittorgarh Fort are the Ratan Singh Palace, Fateh Prakash Palace, Sitamal Wildlife Sanctuary, Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bhainsrodgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

