The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Star Brian Tarantina Dies From Drug Overdose

Television News

Marvelous Mrs Maisel star, Brian Tarantina was found dead in his apartment. Read more to know about the Gilmore Girls star’s uncertain death on November 3rd.  

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marvelous Mrs Maisel

On November 2, Brian Tarantina was found dead in his apartment located in Manhattan and the cause of his death has now been confirmed.  A spokesperson from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine. The manner of his death has been ruled as an accident and an uncertain cause of death. Read more to know about the Gilmore Girls star’s uncertain death on November 3.  

Also Read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Actor Brian Tarantina Dead At 60

Also Read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Showrunners On Creating The Perfect-Imperfect New York Heroine

Brian Tarantina's death

Brian's representative spoke about his death and said that he was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what he believes to be a heart-related issue. The actor was found dead on his couch and the officers at the scene also reported that there was a ‘white powdery substance near his body'. The actor’s sudden death has socked the audience and they have taken to social media to pass on their condolences for  Brian Tarantina. Read more to know about some Tweets related to the socking death of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star.  

Fans tweet

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Actor Adam Driver Walks Out Of Interview; Here's Why

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan In 2019: All That Happened For The Actor From Movies To Relationships

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES