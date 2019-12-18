'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Star Brian Tarantina Dies From Drug Overdose

On November 2, Brian Tarantina was found dead in his apartment located in Manhattan and the cause of his death has now been confirmed. A spokesperson from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine. The manner of his death has been ruled as an accident and an uncertain cause of death. Read more to know about the Gilmore Girls star’s uncertain death on November 3.

Also Read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Actor Brian Tarantina Dead At 60

Also Read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Showrunners On Creating The Perfect-Imperfect New York Heroine

Brian Tarantina's death

Brian's representative spoke about his death and said that he was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what he believes to be a heart-related issue. The actor was found dead on his couch and the officers at the scene also reported that there was a ‘white powdery substance near his body'. The actor’s sudden death has socked the audience and they have taken to social media to pass on their condolences for Brian Tarantina. Read more to know about some Tweets related to the socking death of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star.

Fans tweet

I am grateful to have spent wonderful times together with you in this life. You touched us all with your special brand of grace, understanding and humanity.

I will miss you terribly. Fly with the Angels. #BrianTarantina pic.twitter.com/E86UCfmXQD — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) November 5, 2019

I had the pleasure of working with #BrianTarantina numerous times!

Fringe, Trial By Jury, Oz, &

Black Donnellys.

We also lived in the same

Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood

when I was doing OZ.

He was truly a talented actor &

consummate professional!

U will be missed!

Rest in Peace🙏🏼 https://t.co/F56gw87B0o — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) November 4, 2019

Got to know Brian during the Broadway run of Biloxi Blues. Effortlessly funny eight times a week onstage and off. A gifted actor and a truly great guy. Thanks for the memories my friend. Rest well Brian. #BrianTarantina pic.twitter.com/mEXu4XuTBh — William Sadler (@Wm_Sadler) November 3, 2019

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Actor Adam Driver Walks Out Of Interview; Here's Why

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan In 2019: All That Happened For The Actor From Movies To Relationships

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.