Tessa Thompson Teases Marvel Will Push On-screen Representation In MCU Phase Four Films

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), would be getting an LGBTQ+ storyline, confirmed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The line-up of films in Marvel Phase four has some of the much-awaited movies like The Eternals. Now Thompson said that the movies in phase four will push for more on-screen representation.

Also Read | 'Captain America: Civil War' Star Anthony Mackie Says MCU Crews Are 'predominantly White'

Tessa Thompson on LGBTQ+ representation in MCU Phase 4

In a recent interaction with a daily, Tessa Thompson hinted that the future of Marvel films will be more diverse. She stated that she thinks in MCU Phase four, the makers are really talking about what representation looks like in those films. The actor mentioned that the truth is, these movies travel globally in huge ways. She noted that “if you can represent people that are of colour if you can represent people with disabilities, and if you can represent the LGBTQIA community in these films, it is a pretty big deal".

Tessa Thompson stated that there are millions of people, particularly young people, that go to cinemas to watch Marvel movies. She thinks if the makers can show them something that looks like them, they feel valued. The Creed star said that's what it is all about, connecting with the audiences through particular details of these narratives of the comic book. She noted that it is our differences that make us special.

Also Read | Zendaya Says Her MJ In The MCU Represents Original Mary Jane Character

Tessa Thompson debuted as Valkyrie in 2017 with Thor: Ragnarok and reprised her role in the much-acclaimed Avengers: Endgame (2019). She will reprise her character again in Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi. The actor also talked about her character representation in the upcoming film. Thompson mentioned that she is really excited that they are able to continue to push the bounds of her character and that she is able to do Valkyrie. The Annihilation star stated that there are so many “cool queer characters” in the comic books and they should have a place on-screen.

Also Read | Christian Bale To Play The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder', Confirms Tessa Thompson

Also Read | Taika Waititi says delay in release date of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has a positive impact

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth solo Thor film. It stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster who will take on the mantle of a female depiction of Thor. Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie will be seen as King of New Asgard, searching for her partner and she will be revealed as the first major LGBTQ+ character in the MCU. Christian Bale will appear as the villain. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.