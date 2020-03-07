Christian Bale To Play The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder', Confirms Tessa Thompson

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming Marvel film and said to be a part of its phase four. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles of Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie, respectively. Earlier, the news was out that Christian Bale will also star in the movie. Now, a cast member confirmed that he would be the villain. Read to know more

Christian Bale as the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

In an interview with a leading daily, Tessa Thompson was questioned about Thor: Love and Thunder. Answering the question, she said that she has read the script, but cannot tell much. She mentioned that a lot of exciting text messages gets exchange between her and Natalie Portman and they are going to have fun. Taika Waititi is writing and directing the film. She mentioned that there are some familiar faces in the movie along with some new. Thompson then stated that Christian Bale is going to play the villain which will be fantastic and it is going to be good.

Tessa Thompson was also asked about her title as the king of Asgard and will she maintain it. She replied that yes, of course, she will. Thompson mentioned that if Valkyrie cannot find a queen then she will be the king and queen at the same time.

Now the news of Christian Bale as the villain in the upcoming Thor film has excited many. It is speculated that he might be seen as one of the big antagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bale is among the big names in the industry. Christian Bale is familiar with the superhero genre as he has portrayed Bruce Wayne/ The Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

There are several characters that Christian Bale would be seen as in upcoming films. It was earlier speculated that he might play Beta Ray Bill in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now there are assumptions about Bale can be portraying Cul, God of Fear who is Odin’s brother in the comics. He might also be seen as Adam Warlock or even Galactus, the next baddie after Thanos in the MCU. However, no confirmation has been made yet about which villain he would portray in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder will show Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in a major role. She will take on the mantle of Thor, based on the comic The Mighty Thor. Portman has played the character previously in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and a cameo in Avengers: Endgame. The film will be Chris Hemsworth’s ninth appearance as Thor and Tessa Thompson's third as Valkyrie. Taika Waititi will direct the movie and is also said to play Korg.

