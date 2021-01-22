Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Enters Rs 200 Cr Club; Becomes 4th Consecutive Film To Do So

Tamil cinema actor Vijay was recently seen in action thriller film, Master which released in 2021. The movie has been receiving immense love from fans and critics alike from all over the world. The movie has become his 4th consecutive film to have entered the 200 crore club at the box office.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Thalapathy Vijay's movie crosses 200 Cr mark

Girish Johar, a trade analyst, took to Twitter and revealed that Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film has breached the worldwide gross 200 crore mark. He further stated in his Tweet that the movie managed to earn such high numbers despite only 50% occupancy in theatres due to COVID pandemic and SOPs. He called the actor “a true king of box office” and revealed that celebrations are on.

The previous three films of Vijay, namely Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil had also crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office. Now, his latest film, Master, which released during the pandemic has become the actor’s fourth consecutive hit. Check out the tweet about the same below.

Master's box office collection

After #Mersal #Sarkar #Bigil now 4th consecutive film of #ThalapathyVijay too breach the world wide gross 200cr mark ! Despite 50% occ & SOPs ...a true KING of BO @actorvijay 👑💥💞#MasterEnters200CrClub

Celebrations are already onnnnn !!! 🎉🥳🎉🥳💐👏🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/sWAQyZV7MJ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 22, 2021

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react to Master's success at the box office

As soon as the news about the movie crossing the 200 crore mark went up on social media, the fans of the actor went berserk. Numerous netizens wrote in the tweets that they were elated to find out that the actor’s film is successful at the box office. Check out some of the comments on Twitter below.

In my view he is da biggest spuerstar of South industry aftr #Rajnikanth. U may name Ajith, Mahesh Babu, Prabas, Allu Arjun, NTR jr, Ram Charan n many more bt still there is only one Thalapathy. If u see his last 5 films n its BO performance u will know why rank him so high❤❤ — Tanim (@Zayan198689) January 22, 2021

@actorvijay king of box office — Jayasurya (@Jayasuryasival1) January 22, 2021

Netizens send love to the actor

Several other fans of the actor sent him love and wrote on Twitter that they loved watching him on screen. A number of other people also sent well wishes to him as they left heart and kiss emoticons on the Twitter wall of the actor. Many other people also circulated the tweet among the fans of the actor and wished him luck for the future. Check out some of the tweets -

100% Occupancy by this time would have fetched 400 C, despite not releasing in prominent Tamil regions like Malaysia, disaster US,Europe, North etc.

Indeed, another attempt to make him a King of BO, but reality is no logics for rational calculations.



Beyond science 😀😀😀 — Alex (@alexcoffeee) January 22, 2021

Master cast and other details

Master is a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film and released on January 13th, 2021 and is banked by Xavier Britto. Master stars Vijay in the character of John Durairaj and Vijay Sethupathi as Bhavan. The movie revolves around John Durairaj.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.