'The Alienist' Gets Rave Reviews For Its Gripping Plot; Netizens Say 'so Good'

The makers of the TNT drama series The Alienist finally released the first two episodes of the all-new season The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. The show is reportedly a compelling, binge-worthy murder mystery wrapped up in a prestige drama series. Fans and viewers have already been going all out on praising the show for its gripping storyline.

Viewers have taken to their social media handle to praise the show for this gripping and mind-bending plot. They also went on to recommend other users to watch this show. They have also been praising the cast for their acting skills can’t wait for the further episodes to release soon. One of the users wrote, “If anyone enjoys psychological thrillers, then I'd defo recommend the #Alienist on #Netflix. It's amazing, and had me thrilled during the episodes.” While the other user wrote, “Do not disturb.. watching season 2 premiere of the @theAlienistTNT!! I've been waiting for this! #Alienist”. Check out a few more reactions on The Alienist season 2 below.

I. Love. Sara. Howard. I loved her in the books. I love her in the show. I love that she's strong but vulnerable. That's she independent. That she's willing to take risks. One of the best characters #TheAlienist https://t.co/Z3YD4jRBo8 — Amanda (@nerdychick678) July 20, 2020

So I binged watched the Alienist recently. Its actually a pretty good show. If I were to describe the experience its like if Edgar Allen Poe wrote a crime drama from the 1800s. #Alienist — Aria Rei (@mylifeunrated) July 20, 2020

Looking for something on #netfilix then try the #Alienist — Fi (@madfiona33) July 19, 2020

Do not disturb.. watching season 2 premiere of the @theAlienistTNT!! I've been waiting for this!#Alienist pic.twitter.com/jUXGUx36vV — Lamora B🕉 (@lemlamora) July 20, 2020

About the show

The show stars Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard, Daniel Brühl as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans as John Schuyler Moore, Douglas Smith as Marcus Isaacson, Matthew Shear as Lucius Isaacson. The series premiered on July 19 garnering heaps of praise from fans and audiences. The show is based on a book by crime writer Caleb Carr. The first season that released in 2018 was lauded for its storyline and cast, it also went on to win several accolades for the same.

About the second season of the Alienist

The series revolves around Sara, who has opened her private detective agency, meets with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a reporter for the New York Times, to locate the abducted infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation takes them down a dark road of murder and deception, towards a deadly and enigmatic killer. The series sheds light on age's divisive topics-structural injustice, income inequality, yellow sensationalism in the press, and the role of women in society. Watch the trailer of The Alienist below.

