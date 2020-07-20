Tom Holland Starrer 'The Devil All The Time' Premiere Date On Netflix Announced

The Devil All the Time is one of the anticipated projects by Netflix. It has an ensemble cast lead by the MCU Spider-Man, Tom Holland. The premiere date of the movie is recently revealed by the makers. Read to know more.

The Devil All the Time release date announced

Netflix has recently announced the release date of their multi-starrer project The Devil All the Time. The movie is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform on September 16, 2020. The news was revealed via Netflix Film official Twitter handle. The cast of the film is also listed in the tweet. Check it out below.

Mark your calendars for



Tom Holland

Bill Skarsgard

Riley Keough

Jason Clarke

Sebastian Stan

Robert Pattinson

Haley Bennett

Mia Wasikowska

Eliza Scanlen

Harry Melling

Pokey LaFarge



in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

The Devil All the Time is a psychological thriller film. It is directed by Antonio Campos, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Paulo Campos. The cast features Tom Holland with his MCU co-star Sebastian Stan, soon to be Batman Robert Pattinson, IT’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown Bill Skarsgård, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Little Women star Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett, Pokey LaFarge and Harry Melling who recently appeared in Netflix’s The Old Guard. The movie is based on Donal Ray Pollock’s 2011 debut novel of the same name.

The Devil All the Time will be set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War. It will follow a non-liner storyline of several disturbed people who suffer from the loss of the post-war, and crime. The story will show Ohio town called Knockemstiff, where a storm of violence, faith and redemption blends. It revolves around a bullied kid as he becomes a man who knows when to take action, a faith-testing preacher, a serial killer, and a corrupt local sheriff.

The film was announced in September 2018 with Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson, and Mia Wasikowska. Bill Skarsgard and Eliza Scanlen joined the cast in January 2019. Later Chris Evans was replaced by Sebastian Stan due to scheduling conflict and the former reportedly put up a personal recommendation for the latter. Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett and Harry Melling were added to the film by March 2019. The filming began in February and wrapped up in April 2020.

The Devil All the Time is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster and Max Born. Music is by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. It is bankrolled under the banners of Nine Stories Productions and Borderline Films. The running time of the movie is speculated to be around 138 minutes / 2.3 hours.

