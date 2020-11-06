'The Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Has Erased Every Post From His Instagram, Here's Why

Colton Underwood has wiped his Instagram feed. The move comes just a few days after The Bachelor star said that Cassie Randolph asked the court to dismiss the restraining order that she filed against him over domestic violence. Now, Underwood has erased every post from his feed, including those with his ex. Cassie Randolph just dropped the restraining order she filed against him and the police investigation has now been dropped too.

Colton Underwood's Instagram -

In a statement with US Weekly on Tuesday, November 3, Colton said that Cassie had asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against him. Both of them were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. He said that he does not believe that Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and believed that she acted in good faith. He said that he appreciates everybody’s respect for privacy regarding that matter as per the US Weekly statement.

Randolph didn’t make a statement about her decision. She has given her fans updates on Instagram throughout this process. Her last post was a few days ago about her old Halloween costumes. The former couple started their journey on Colton’s 23rd season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2019. Underwood and Randolph broke up after almost two years of dating in June.

The former couple later began to publicly feud. Eventually, Randolph got a restraining order against him in September. She stated that Underwood put a tracking device under the bumper of her car. Randolph also said that he showed up at her apartment and her parent’s home uninvited, according to TMZ. Underwood also knew who visited Randolph and confronted her about it. The restraining order was granted and extended as she felt like she was being watched.

The former reality star deleted all his posts on Instagram after the announcement. The account still exists. Underwood hasn’t deleted his tweets. But his last one is from August 17. It’s not clear why Underwood decided to delete his posts. But it looks like he might take a break from social media after the dropped restraining order.

