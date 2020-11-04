'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Couple Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi File For A Divorce

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi, is getting divorced, reported E!. Erika Jayne filed for a divorce on November 3 and also gave a statement to the portal. Read ahead to know what the star said and more about her relationship:

Also Read | 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' adds Crystal Kung Minkoff as 1st Asian American member

Erika Jayne's divorce

Real Housewives' Erika Girardi, popularly known as Erika Jayne, revealed in her statement that after 'much consideration', she had decided to end her marriage with Tom. She further added that it wasn't a step 'taken lightly or easily'. The couple has been together for 21 years.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo gives thumbs up to Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik for dressing their toddler as Hulk

Erica then mentioned that she had ' great love and respect for Tom' and for all the years they had been together. She further added that she really respected the lives they had built together as a couple. She finally said:

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."

Also Read | Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid share first-ever family pic with their baby on Halloween; See here

Erika Jayne had met Tom when she was working at Chasen's restaurant in the 90s. Reportedly, Erika had slipped Tom her number and he had later contacted her. After the couple lived with each other for six months, Tom proposed. The couple also has an age gap of almost 40 years. While Erica is 41 years old, Tom is 81 years old. Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi then got married in 1999 with only two witnesses.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid pens an important message for US voters along with her first post-pregnancy pic

Many news outlets also mentioned that the pair did not have a prenup in place and matters would get really complicated. However, these reports also stated that Tom Girardi did not need a prenup as he was one of the best lawyers in town. An article on Taddlr mentioned that Tom Girardi's net worth is somewhere around 30 million US dollars. Even though Tom hasn't been seen on the show very often, the details of the divorce will soon be revealed on the show, mention reports.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo Pic Credit: Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi (fan account)'s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.