Safaree Samuels Says He Is A 'Bachelor' Posing Outside Divorce Court, Erica Keeps Mum

Safaree Samuels recently took to Instagram to hint that he had filed for a divorce with wife Erica Mena. The actor added a picture of himself outside a divorce court and also mentioned that he was a 'bachelor' now. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena divorce details

In the post captioned 'BACHELORâ€¼ï¸ Ending 2020 right â€¼ï¸', fans could spot the singer outside a Divorce Court next to his car. The rapper seemed very happy and also held on to an orange umbrella. The news comes as a shock to fans as there was no news of any problems in Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's relationship.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. The duo later got married to each other on October 7, 2019. They also welcomed a baby girl on February 2, 2020. Before dating Erica, Safaree was dating Nicki Minaj in 2017.

Many fans responded to Safaree's post. The reaction was quite mixed as some fans thought he and Erica were made for each other. Other fans added that they were disappointed by how he had shared the news. One fan mentioned that he hoped the rapper was talking about watching the show 'Bachelor'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Safaree Samuels' Instagram

Erica Mena has not responded to the post yet. Fans noted that the two had unfollowed each other, but Erica still has her name on Instagram set as 'Erica Mena Samuels'. Her last post was also about her and Safaree's daughter. Fans could spot two pictures of their daughter in a cheetah print dress. Many celebs commented that Erica's daughter looked very adorable. Take a look at her post:

She added in the caption - 'The BEST part of 2020. My Safire Majesty'. Many fans have been asking Erica many questions on the post but the star is yet to respond. Fans are speculating that the whole thing could be a publicity stunt.

Promo Pic Credit: Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's Instagram

