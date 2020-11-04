Cardi B Calls Off Divorce With Husband Offset, Files To Dismiss 'without Prejudice'

American rapper Cardi B has reportedly called off her divorce from Offset. According to Fox News, the WAP rapper filed documents on November 2 in Georgia to dismiss the divorce 'without prejudice.' She originally had filed for divorce in September. At the time, the 27-year-old Grammy winner shared she was seeking to legally part ways from the Migos emcee because they were having heated arguments as of late.

Cardi B calls off her divorce with Offset

According to the statement issued by the Atlanta attorney Onyema Anene Farrey of Anene Farrey & Associates, LLC, it stated that the singer has dismissed her divorce. "I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed. My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what’s most important to them -- their families and their children. That was no different here. We remain in Offset’s corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support."

Read: 2020 US Elections: Cardi B Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'You Can Make A Change'

Read: Cardi B Slams A Fan For Racist Comment; Says 'Ya'll Don't Do This To White Celebs'

The two singers seem to be reconciling recently when they packed on the PDA at Cardi's birthday party in October. The singer during an Instagram Live session explained why they reconciled. In the clip, she said that was crazy enough o argue with Offset on social media She even addressed all the rumours about doing all these things to grab the attention of the people and said that she is happy now. She even confessed that she started missing Offset and wanted her best friend back.

Apart from this, the singer during her earlier Instagram Live session had candidly spoken and admitted that she has cried over her husband's past cheating scandals but was adamant that previous or current infidelity was not a factor in her decision to separate. The couple's breakup did not last long as Offset was spotted kissing Cardi during her birthday celebration in Las Vegas in early October, as per Fox News. And he gushed about her social media writing, "Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front of you they were all sleep at once then you woke the world up." Grammy Award winner Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, born Kiari Cephus, were married without public attention on Sept. 20, 2017. They are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Read: Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained By Cops For Allegedly Waving A Gun From His Car; Watch

Read: Katy Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B & Other Celebs Supporting Joe Biden

(Image credit: Cardi B/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.