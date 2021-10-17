‘The Batman’ New Trailer Revealed At The DC FanDome 2021; Fans Laud Ending Sequence

DC FanDome 2021 event treated the comic book fans with several insights into what the DC extended universe is going to offer in near future. The FanDome event also unveiled the much-anticipated official trailer of the upcoming film The Batman. As soon as the trailer was released, fans of the iconic character flooded social media with a plethora of reactions. As Robert Pattinson is taking over the role of the Caped Crusader, he was trending across the platform. Here is how netizens reacted to The Batman trailer.

The Batman trailer unveiled a new and even darker episode of the Dark knight in Gotham City. Apart from Twilight fame Robert Pattinson, another key takeaway from the trailer was the new Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz. Netizens hailed director Matt Reeves for the intriguing trailer. A fan wrote on Twitter, "I have watched The Batman trailer 20 times and it keeps getting better better". Another user lauded the setting of Gotham city among other aspects of the trailer. The fan wrote, "That #TheBatman trailer is breathtaking. @mattreevesLA is giving us the Batman film we also dreamed of. The cinematography, the atmosphere, the cast, the music it is all just perfect. Gotham City looks like it's right out of the comics." Batman fans also revealed they cannot wait for the film and wrote, "@mattreevesLA what a trailer. The Batman is gonna be absolutely incredible. Its everything I want it to be and more. Cannot wait for this film."

I have watched The Batman trailer 20 times and it keeps getting better better 😩 — Ray ⋓ | ⚡Black Adam is here⚡Flop era (@RayisMoonKnight) October 17, 2021

That #TheBatman trailer is breathtaking. @mattreevesLA is giving us the Batman film we also dreamed of. The cinematography, the atmosphere, the cast, the music it is all just perfect. Gotham City looks like it's right out of the comics. pic.twitter.com/Xc2ifGv3sn — Daniel Skywalker (@PopCulture_19) October 17, 2021

@mattreevesLA what a trailer. The Batman is gonna be absolutely incredible. Its everything I want it to be and more. Cannot wait for this film — batman (@Ellie94990314) October 17, 2021

#TheBatman trailer is darker than Dark night Trilogy..hoping for the best.. — Adam (@MainAdamz) October 17, 2021

Netizens all praise for Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman

The Batman trailer introduced Zoe Kravitz as the new Selina Kyle. Kravitz's character created a buzz among fans and now they are wondering how she would render the character with her splendid action skills. A fan reacted to Kravitz's character and wrote, "we are possibly about to see the greatest iteration of Catwoman in any medium, whether that be comics, tv, games or movies." a fan also lauded Kravitz for her fashionable looks in the upcoming film and wrote, "she’s gonna wear multiple looks her fashion is gonna be on another level."

we are possibly about to see the greatest iteration of catwoman in any medium, whether that be comics, tv, games or movies.



zoë kravitz IS selina kyle.

zoë kravitz IS catwoman. pic.twitter.com/vW4KI9l5y9 — dimitri (@dianaTHEEprince) October 15, 2021

#CATWOMAN: zoë kravitz as thee catwoman, i think the world is healing! SHE'S SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/upI6VAfXXV — stella; see pinned (@notjustasignal) October 17, 2021

Apart from other key attractions put forth by the trailer, the ending sequence was what seemed to have grappled the audience the most. Sharing the ending clip from the trailer, a fan tweeted, "That's how you should end the goddamn trailer." The trailer's score gets more intense towards the end. Reflecting the same, a fan hailed Michael Giacchino and wrote, "TheBatman score is very excellent. Michael Giacchino really did an amazing job I replayed the trailer so many times to hear the score over and over especially at the end." The film is set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

#TheBatman score is very excellent. Michael Giacchino really did an amazing job I replayed the trailer so many times to hear the score over and over especially at the end — ChaosMagicWanda🪐👽 (@chaosmagic12) October 17, 2021

Me screaming my lungs out at 4am in my room for the Batman trailer was worth it. The event was a snooze fest with CW shows panel being like half an hour long while the DC movie panels be only 3 mins long like what… The wait at the end was worth it anyway !!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/yzussoQdCm — Tra-guy (@jj_strawhatzzz) October 17, 2021

