'The Batman': Who Is Zoe Kravitz? Know All About The Actor Who Plays Catwoman, Selina Kyle

Warner Bros. Pictures recently treated fans with the official trailer of the much-awaited film, The Batman. While Robert Pattinson is set to take forward the legacy of playing the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz is also gearing up for delivering a power-packed performance being in the shoes of Catwoman. Here are all the details about Kravitz, and how she is a perfect fit for being the next Selina Kyle.

Born on December 1, 1988, Zoe Kravitz is not a first-timer but a rather familiar face in Hollywood. She made her acting debut with the 2007 romantic comedy film No Reservations. Her breakthrough came with the 2011 film X-Men First Class. The actor played Angel Salvadore in the X-Men flick and also received nominations for Teen Choice and Scream Awards.

More about Zoe Kravitz films

The actor is no stranger to big-budget franchises as she played a supporting role in the YA hit film Divergent and its sequels. Kravitz also appeared as Toast the Knowing in Mad Max: Fury Road. Kravitz was also a part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which she essayed the role of Leta Lestrange. Apart from these award-winning franchises, Zoe also appeared in It's Kind Of A Funny Story, Dope, Allegiant, Gemini, and The Road Within. Her last outing was the 2020 romantic comedy High Fidelity.

Who is the Catwoman actor why is she a good pick for the character?

Zoe Kravitz is not all new to the Selina Kyle character. In fact, she has some experience in playing the anti-hero role. Kravitz voiced Catwoman in the widely popular The Lego Batman Movie. Moreover, with her role in the award-winning drama Big Little Lies, Kravitz also garnered some international fame which makes her one of the reasons to be cast as Selina Kyle. Also, Kravitz has earlier proved herself her mettle by acting in action films which makes her a fit for playing Catwoman.

More about The Batman

During the DC FanDome event, the filmmakers revealed the official trailer of the upcoming flick of the Dark Knight. The trailer gave a glimpse of what the audience might experience in the film. The movie is being helmed by Matt Reeves and casts Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The film is expected to showcase the chemistry between Batman and Catwoman. The film will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman