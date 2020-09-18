'The Batman' Resumes Shooting Post Robert Pattinson's COVID-19 Positive Test Claims

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The highly-anticipated film starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne has hit a bit of snag due to production delays, twice. But now, in a newly released statement, it is reported that the filming of the movie has resumed once again.

The Batman shooting resumes

The British production was stalled after an individual, who is speculated to be Robert Pattinson, was tested positive for COVID-19. Although while releasing the statement the Warner Bros. spokesperson did not reveal the name of the person who had contracted the virus, it halted the movie’s shoot for the second time. Now, in a recently released statement to AP on Thursday, September 17, it was reported that the film is back on track once again.

Previously, the shooting was stalled for almost six months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The repeated delays in filming the movie has resulted in the release date to be pushed forward. Previously it was estimated that the film would hit the cinemas in June 2021. Now, it is postponed even further with claims that the film will now premiere in October 2021.

The makers of the movie unveiled its first teaser on August 23, 2020. The video has garnered massive attention from fans. As shown in The Batman teaser, Robert Pattinson aka Bruce Wayne is the new Batman in the crime-fighting gig and the city of Gotham isn’t sure about the new cape holder who has invaded the city. The story showcases how Batman in his second year is fighting all the crime that haunts Gotham in order to eradicate all the evil from the city.

The new superhero is building his own empire to give away justice in his twisted ways, but with the ultimate goal of making the city better. After watching the teaser, many fans have speculated that the main antagonist in the movie is known by Wayne, but he is hiding in plain sight. Check out the teaser here:

