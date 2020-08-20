Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Batman' To Resume Production In September In The UK

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / The Batman. The production on the movie was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film is eyeing to resume its shooting in September.

'The Batman' production to resume in September

According to reports, The Batman is all set to resume its production in the upcoming month in the United Kingdom. It will return to filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. The set construction commenced last month. The pictures are said to be a part of Warner Bros. DC FanDome event, which is scheduled for August 22, 2020.

Principal photography on The Batman began in January 2020 in London. Scenes were filmed at a cemetery at the Glasgow Necropolis in mid-February and pictures of the same were doing the rounds on the internet. Warner Bros. Studio decided to move production from London to Liverpool due to COVID-19 pandemic, instead of suspending the shoot. However, the filming was eventually shut down in March.

In an earlier interview with Deadline, filmmaker Matt Reeves said that they shot a quarter of The Batman before the production was halted. However, he was not planning to edit anything at that point. The director mentioned that he was going to use his time reconsidering the tone of things. He stated that with such movies, there is never enough preparation time because they are “so complex and so enormous” in many ways. Reeves noted that the delay has given him a moment to think about the larger sequences that are yet to be filmed.

Warner Bros. has already begun filming of The Matrix 4 in Berlin. It allowed them to establish and fine-tune safety protocols for keeping sets COVID-19 free. Production on the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is also likely to resume in September in the UK. The cast and crew members will reportedly stay close to the shooting location.

About Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson's The Batman cast features also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The production hiatus has subsequently affected the release date of the film. It was originally scheduled to be out on June 25, 2021. The Batman is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

