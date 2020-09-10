Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Teaser May Reveal Few More Villains; Check Details

Robert Pattinson's The Batman teaser was unveiled on August 23. The 2 minutes 24-second video garnered massive attention from the audience and has hit 21 million views on YouTube. As per the new trailer, Robert Pattinson as Batman is new to the crime-fighting gig and the city of Gotham isn't too sure what to make of the caped crusader. The story shows Batman in his second year as the Bat vigilante fighting crime and attempting to eliminate the evil from Gotham.

The new Batman is trying to find out his brand of justice and could get rough with the criminals in his experiment to make the city better. Bruce Wayne is trying to question how his family fits into the circle of corruption in the city and the movie could suggest his father's affiliation to the crime Lord Carmen Falcone played by John Turturro in the film. The teaser shows that The Riddler mocks Batman indicating that he is a part of it too. The card received by Batman is most likely by The Riddler questioning: "What does a liar say when he's dead?". The trailer could be pointing to the fact that the villain could be known to Batman and has been hiding in plain sight.

The mystery also points to the fact that there could be another villain in the movie known as the Talons, a group of assassins coming from the shadows. There's a huge possibility of more villains being revealed as the teaser is fed with endless clues throughout. The director of the film is keen to portray that Bruce Wayne is still evolving using the same hood made for himself, with signs of gashes all over. The teaser towards the end speculates that this version of Batman isn't mostly celebrated, but feared by the city of Gotham.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman trailer:

Also Read | 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, shoot halted again in London

Also Read | Maisie Williams looks up to Twilight's Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart for inspiration?

Apart from Robert Pattinson, the movie also stars an ensemble cast of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell among others. The movie is slated to release in 2021.

Also Read | 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson received THIS advice from Christian Bale

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's best movies that you can now watch on OTT platforms



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.