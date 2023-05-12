The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White, Wife Addison Timlin File For Divorce

The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison Timlin have filed for divorce. After over three years of marriage, Jeremy and Addison have decided to go their separate ways. According to TMZ, Addison submitted the paperwork to end their marriage on Thursday. The couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019 and shares two daughters, Ezer, four, and Dolores, two.

The reason behind the split remains undisclosed, leaving fans and the media speculating about the cause. Jeremy, 32, and Addison, 31, first crossed paths on the set of the 2008 film Afterschool when they were teenagers. Although the exact timeline of their romantic relationship is unclear, it is believed to have begun around 2013. Addison hinted at a new romance in her life in an interview, stating, "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

Their wedding in 2019 was attended by notable personalities like Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, who also served as witnesses. Jeremy publicly expressed his love and appreciation for Addison during his Golden Globe acceptance speech four months ago, saying, "I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done." In a previous interview with NPR, Jeremy shared insights into their home life, mentioning that they enjoyed watching reality TV shows like Real Housewives and Below Deck after putting their children to bed.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's shows

Jeremy Allen White gained recognition from his role on the popular series Shameless before landing the lead role in Hulu's The Bear. Meanwhile, Addison Timlin has appeared in various television shows such as Law & Order, Californication, and most recently, American Horror Stories. Her last film was the 2019 release Chasing You.