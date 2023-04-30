Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid To Dakota Johnson, Best Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2022

Quick links:
Dakota Johnson wowed in a silver sequined bodycon jumpsuit as she served as a muse for Gucci. She completed the look with black stilettos.
Gigi Hadid made a dramatic appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a red Versace latex corset catsuit and an oversized burgundy puffer jacket.
Blake made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala in a Versace gown with billowing layers that transformed into a green train on the stairs and Blake as Lady Liberty was born.
Sarah stole the show in a monochrome ball gown with a long train and elaborate purple and black headgear, exuding Carrie Bradshaw vibes.
Emma Stone stunned in a minimalistic white dress with corset details, a plunging neckline and fur borders paired with white platform heels at the red-carpet.
Model Hailey Bieber wore a glamorous white silk outfit with feathers and black tights to a gala with a "Gilded Glamour" theme, completing the look with her signature glazed donut skin and a sleek bun.
Billie Eilish wore a custom Gucci corseted gown in shades of light green and purple, with sheer long sleeves adorned in a floral design and an oversized flower at the center.
Kim Kardashian stunned in an ivory white bodycon with silver embellishments, paired with a white fur jacket, statement diamond earrings, and minimal makeup.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell dazzled on the red carpet in a black and silver ankle-length gown with closed neckline, quarter sleeves and glitter embellishments. Her matching makeup completed the look.