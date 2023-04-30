Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid To Dakota Johnson, Best Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2022

Celebrities stunned at the 2022 Met Gala with their glamorous outfits. From sequin jumpsuits to corset gowns and latex catsuits, check out the best looks.

Simple Vishwakarma
Dakota Johnson
1/10
Source: AP

Dakota Johnson wowed in a silver sequined bodycon jumpsuit as she served as a muse for Gucci. She completed the look with black stilettos.

Gigi Hadid
2/10
Source: AP

Gigi Hadid made a dramatic appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a red Versace latex corset catsuit and an oversized burgundy puffer jacket.

Blake Lively
3/10
Source: AP

Blake made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala in a Versace gown with billowing layers that transformed into a green train on the stairs and Blake as Lady Liberty was born.

Sarah Jessica Parker
4/10
Source: AP

Sarah stole the show in a monochrome ball gown with a long train and elaborate purple and black headgear, exuding Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

Emma Stone
5/10
Source: @louisvuitton/instagram

Emma Stone stunned in a minimalistic white dress with corset details, a plunging neckline and fur borders paired with white platform heels at the red-carpet.

Hailey Bieber
6/10
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Model Hailey Bieber wore a glamorous white silk outfit with feathers and black tights to a gala with a "Gilded Glamour" theme, completing the look with her signature glazed donut skin and a sleek bun.

Billie Eilish
7/10
Source: AP

Billie Eilish wore a custom Gucci corseted gown in shades of light green and purple, with sheer long sleeves adorned in a floral design and an oversized flower at the center. 

Kim Kardashian
8/10
Source: AP

Kim Kardashian stunned in an ivory white bodycon with silver embellishments, paired with a white fur jacket, statement diamond earrings, and minimal makeup.

Naomi Campbell
9/10
Source: AP

Supermodel Naomi Campbell dazzled on the red carpet in a black and silver ankle-length gown with closed neckline, quarter sleeves and glitter embellishments. Her matching makeup completed the look.

Jodie Turner-Smith
10/10
Source: AP

Actress Jodie Turner Smith wore a crystal chain bra and pink chiffon skirt over a fringed miniskirt. 

