The Big Bang Theory Actor Kaley Cuoco Writes A Heartbreaking Note As Her Dog Passes Away

Actor Kaley Cuoco is known globally for playing Penny in the cult sitcom show The Big Bang Theory. Recently, her pet dog Norman passed away. Sharing a picture of Norman, she mourned his death. Take a look at her heartbreaking note.

Kaley Cuoco mourns her dog Norman's death

The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram to share a heartbreaking post. She shared a picture with her pet dog Norman. Kaley Cuoco's dog Norman passed away 2 days ago. She wrote she is feeling a gut-wrenching pain as she informed her fans that Norman passed away. She wrote that he was her entire world for the past 14 years and she was very close to him. She thanked him for smiling at her while he left her and passed away. She added, "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

In the picture. Kaley is seen kissing her dog and later smiling at him in the second picture. Several celebrities and social media users left a comment on Kaley's post as she grieved his death. Her sister Briana also commented on her post. She wrote that she will always love Norman. Actor Ashley Tisdale sent loads of love and wrote that this is the worst feeling in the world. Matthew Montgomery wrote that he feels devastated as he had never seen such a gentle dog. Take a look at some of the comments on Kaley Cuoco's Instagram post for her dog.

Image Source: Kaley Cuoco's Instagram

A sneak peek into Kaley Cuoco's Instagram

Earlier, Kaley shared a series of pictures riding her favourite horse. She wrote, "For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first ‘real’ horse I ever sat on and was the first in my official string." Kaley added, "Bionetty, there will never be another like you. You will always be my Queen B!"

In another post, she shared a picture of her husband Karl Cook along with their dogs. Karl is seen lying on the sofa with their pet dogs. She wrote that Karl and she are living in a dog house. Take a look at these pictures from Kaley's Instagram account.

