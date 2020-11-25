Kaley Cuoco Talks About Upcoming Series, Says She Owes This To 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory’s star Kaley Cuoco wrapped up the popular sitcom over a year ago. She is now gearing up for the release of her new web series The Flight Attendant which is based on the novel that goes by the same name and is authored by Chris Bohjalian. Read ahead to know Kaley Cuoco’s thoughts about her new show.

Kaley Cuoco on her new web series The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco’s new web series is all set to release soon and The Big Bang Theory star is extremely proud of the show. According to a report by News.com, Kaley has said that she owes every role she is getting currently is because of The Big Bang Theory. She said that she wouldn’t be where she is without it and she is not shy to admit it.

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant is very different from the one the viewers saw in the 2007 sitcom. Here, she plays a dark character called Cassie which has contrasting characteristics than Penny in The Big Bang Theory. Kaley is also one of the executive producers of the show. About being on board the show, Kaley said that she felt it in her gut that this was the right choice. She also has said that when she saw the book three years ago, she felt this would feel like a great character to play on screen.

Kaley Cuoco admitted that The Flight Attendant gave her the opportunity to play with various other emotions like play action, adventure, mystery, emotion and laughter as well. Cuoco considers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as her inspirations. Both these actors had successful careers post their stints in the hit sitcoms FRIENDS and Seinfeld respectively.

Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant’s release date

The show will premier on HBO Max on November 26, 2020. Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant will the character of Cassie who finds a dead body in her bed of the guy she had a one night stand with. She also does not remember anything that had happened the night before. The Flight Attendant’s cast includes Kaley Cucoc, Michiel Huisman, T R Knight, Merle Dandridge and Zosia Mamet among others.

