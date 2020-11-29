Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Best Moments Of Actor As Penny From 'The Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco became a household name with her portrayal as Penny in the show The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Amy, Bernadette, and Penny entertained the audience with their nerdy banter and love for one another. The Big Bang Theory ran on television for more than 12 years and 276 episodes. The Big Bang Theory's Penny made fans go gaga at several moments in the show. Here are a few best Penny moments from Big Bang Theory on the occasion of Kaley Cuoco's birthday.

Kaley Cuoco's best scenes

Penny helps Sheldon pick a suit

Sheldon is may be a genius in everything but his fashion sense is questionable in all aspects. In the third season episode "The Pants Alternative," Sheldon is to receive the Chancellor's Award for Science. Penny takes him shopping for a new suit to celebrate the occasion. The scenario of Sheldon trying on suits as Penny suggests is hilarious. In the end, Sheldon settles on a simple black suit, and Penny's stunning gleeful reaction makes it all worth it.

When Penny and Leonard tried to learn each other's hobbies

The beautiful thing about Penny and Leonard is that they are completely different from each other. In one of the episodes, Penny and Leonard try to learn everything about each other's hobbies. Leonard attempts to learn more about football while Penny asks Sheldon to teach her more about Leonard's line of work. Leonard learns the official rules of football as he quotes time and time again throughout the game and Penny learns a full sentence from Sheldon's lecture - the two just try to make the other happy.

Penny sings 'soft kitty' to Sheldon

In the first episode, Sheldon catches a cold and quickly learns just how little patience his friends can have for him except Penny. She brings Sheldon home and puts him in bed. Later, Sheldon requests Penny to sing him his favourite childhood lullaby, "Soft Kitty," since that's his go-to comfort for when he's sick. Penny gets stunned but soon lovingly obliges, proving that she's one of the only people willing to deal with him when he's at his most difficult.

When Penny kissed Leonard for the first time

In one of the episodes, after watching her jock ex-boyfriend nearly get into a fight with Leonard at her Halloween party, Penny heads over to Leonard's apartment and kisses him for the first time. It's the kiss that sets up the beginning of their relationship. This moment also leads to the start of them becoming the OG couple of the show.

When Penny gave a gift to Sheldon

On Christmas, Sheldon brings several gift baskets with different prices and decides to open Penny's gift first and Google the price and then gives her one basket close to the price of Penny's gift. However, Penny brings the most memorable gift to Sheldon. She gives him a tissue that was once used by his hero, a.k.a "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy. He gets a mini heart attack to see that and later decides to give all baskets to Penny.

